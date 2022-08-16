There Is Going to Be a 'Jumanji' Theme Park Opening Next Year
More themed amusement parks are on the way.
Theme parks around the world are going hard after creating theme areas based on ubiquitous film franchises. DisneyWorld has expanded the footprint of its Marvel heroes. Universal Studios has its Harry Potter theme area, as well as an expanding Jurassic World area. So, it only makes sense that we're getting even more theme parks like this.
Naturally, the next in line is … Jumanji? Chessington World of Adventures in the UK has announced it will open the World of Jumanji in the spring of 2023. There aren’t many details available in the initial announcement outside of rendering images and the news that it will be a Jumanji-themed.
The first look at "proposed designs" shows the "entrance portal" to the overgrown Jumanji jungle. You can also see the 55-foot-tall Jaguar Shrine. Though, details are scant in general. Chessington World of Adventures says that details about rides and attractions are going to be teased out over the coming months.
The development cost £17 million, according to the company, and is its largest single investment ever. "What could be more exciting than bringing the global hit Jumanji film franchise to life within the single largest development Chessington has ever seen?" Tim Harrison-Jones, Divisional Director at Chessington said. It will all be added to the more than 40 rides and attractions already present at the park.