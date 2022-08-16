There Is Going to Be a 'Jumanji' Theme Park Opening Next Year

Theme parks around the world are going hard after creating theme areas based on ubiquitous film franchises. DisneyWorld has expanded the footprint of its Marvel heroes. Universal Studios has its Harry Potter theme area, as well as an expanding Jurassic World area. So, it only makes sense that we're getting even more theme parks like this.

Naturally, the next in line is … Jumanji? Chessington World of Adventures in the UK has announced it will open the World of Jumanji in the spring of 2023. There aren’t many details available in the initial announcement outside of rendering images and the news that it will be a Jumanji-themed.