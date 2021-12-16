Watch a Magician Set a World Record by Completing 37 Tricks in 1 Minute
Avery Chin set two Guinness World Records for his quick tricks.
If you've ever thought you could be the person with the best party tricks in the room, think again. Avery Chin, a Malaysian magician, can do 37 magic tricks in one minute.
The impressive feat set a Guinness World Record this year. Chin also set the world record for the most magic tricks performed blindfolded in under one minute, with 30 tricks.
Watch below as Chin completes back-to-back tricks without wavering, making it all look like... magic.
Chin has had a long career to practice his moves; he has been working for more than two decades and has won numerous awards and competitions. Chin previously set the Guinness World Record for most magic tricks performed in one minute, with 34 tricks completed.
As they say, the most important competition you can have is yourself.
