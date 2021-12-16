Watch a Magician Set a World Record by Completing 37 Tricks in 1 Minute

If you've ever thought you could be the person with the best party tricks in the room, think again. Avery Chin, a Malaysian magician, can do 37 magic tricks in one minute.

The impressive feat set a Guinness World Record this year. Chin also set the world record for the most magic tricks performed blindfolded in under one minute, with 30 tricks.

Watch below as Chin completes back-to-back tricks without wavering, making it all look like... magic.