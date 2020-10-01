Everywhere You Can Get Food Deals for World Vegetarian Day
A good day to be a vegetarian or eat like one.
Even if you're not a vegetarian, there are more and more options for a vegetarian meal on any given day, even if you're trying to have a meat-like meal. Whether you're looking for veggie burgers at the grocery store or even hitting a drive-thru for fast food.
October 1 is World Vegetarian Day. It's not usually a day that restaurants celebrate, but there are some that are partaking in the event this year to unveil new vegetarian and vegan items or to just highlight what's already on the menu. Maybe today is the day you finally give a vegetarian option a try and discover if you might swap in something like the Impossible Whopper for that occasional fast-food burger you order over lunch.
Here are the best deals you can find on World Vegetarian Day.
Food Deals for World Vegetarian Day
Dog Haus
The deal: To celebrate World Vegetarian Day, Dog has is offering its plant-based items -- Impossible Burger, Beyond Brat, and Sooo Veggie -- for $5. You can get that when ordering in-store or get it for pickup or delivery via the Dog Haus app.
When: October 1
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: The pizza chain is celebrating World Vegetarian Day on October 1 by offering $10 off all large pizzas with the code "000038." (You'll be able to celebrate World Vegetarian Day for weeks with this one.)
When: October 1-15
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: The late-night cookie shop is launching a vegan and gluten-free chocolate chip cookie. On World Vegetarian Day, you can grab a six-pack of them for $6.
When: October 1
Del Taco
The deal: The code "DELTACONOW" will get you free delivery with no minimum order through Postmates. That's an easy way to order a Beyond 8-Layer Burrito or a Beyond Taco.
When: Ongoing
BurgerFi
The deal: For just one day, BurgerFi has a secret item on the menu: the Hippie Burger. It's a plant-based Beyond Burger stacked on top of the chain's VegeFi Burger with whit cheddar, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Fi Sauce on a potato bun. It'll run you $10.
When: October 1
Burger King
The deal: Place an order through the mobile app for at least $15 and you'll get free delivery. Trim a little off getting an Impossible Whopper at your doorstep.
When: Ongoing
Other Deals Available on World Vegetarian Day
Applebee's
The deal: The chain's drink of the month is a spooky cocktail. It's your choice of the Tipsy Zombie, made with Bacardi Superior, or you can get the Dracula's Juice drink that's made with Bacardi Superior and Patrón. They're both $5 and available to-go where that's allowed.
When: Through October 31
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $9.99. Pizzas are available for contactless delivery or pickup.
When: Ongoing
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Use the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu with each item costing just $5.99. The options include pizza, sticks, soda, and cookies.
When: Ongoing
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: The new "Lunch Box" delivery deal -- available through CPK.com, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates -- gets you an adult entrée and kid entrée for $20 or less.
When: Through mid-October
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Hungry Howie's is running deals to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund this month. Because of that, you can snag a medium one-topping pizza for $1 with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Use the code "LHPBOGO."
When: October 1-31
Casey's General Store
The deal: Grab two large single topping pizzas for $8.99 each. You can also get a free two-liter soda with a large pizza purchase if you're a Casey's Rewards member.
When: October 1-30
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: You can start the month with a $5 slice of cheesecake. It's available for dine-in, as well as takeout or delivery through DoorDash. Use the code "SLICEFIVE" for online orders.
When: October 1
Steak 'n Shake
The deal: Everyone -- yes, that includes you -- is getting a free order of fries at Steak 'n Shake. You'll have to go through the drive-thru, but there's no minimum order. It's open to anyone, at any time.
When: Ongoing
Jimmy John's
The deal: The sandwich shop announced its Freaky Fast Rewards program is going national back in December, when things were oh-so different. Now, after your first order through the app, you'll be rewarded with a free eight-inch sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
The deal: If you order at least four pints of ice cream, you can get free delivery when you order through the Jeni's website. Orders through Postmates will not get the same deal.
When: Ongoing
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
The deal: Nab a free grilled cheese sandwich for kids when you buy an entrée and get it delivered.
When: Ongoing
Omni Bev
The deal: Get the company's bottled Vietnamese brewed coffee for 20% off with the code "CoffeeDay2020."
When: Through October 1
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Order through Postmates to get $3 off a $15 order and 25% off retail items sitewide with the code "COFFEEDAY."
When: Through October 5
Chili's
The deal: The chain's Marg of the Month is back in October with the Spider Bite 'Rita. As always, it's $5 and you can get it to-go wherever that's allowed by local laws.
When: October 1-30
Noodles & Company
The deal: Add a free shareable to your order when you donate $2 to No Kid Hungry to fight childhood hunger in the US. Also, Noodles Rewards members will get a bonus 350 points, which is enough to get you free delivery.
When: Through October 15
Noodles & Company
The deal: All new Rewards members are eligible to get unlimited free delivery for 30 days after signing up.
When: Ongoing
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.