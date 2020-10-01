News Everywhere You Can Get Food Deals for World Vegetarian Day A good day to be a vegetarian or eat like one.

Even if you're not a vegetarian, there are more and more options for a vegetarian meal on any given day, even if you're trying to have a meat-like meal. Whether you're looking for veggie burgers at the grocery store or even hitting a drive-thru for fast food. October 1 is World Vegetarian Day. It's not usually a day that restaurants celebrate, but there are some that are partaking in the event this year to unveil new vegetarian and vegan items or to just highlight what's already on the menu. Maybe today is the day you finally give a vegetarian option a try and discover if you might swap in something like the Impossible Whopper for that occasional fast-food burger you order over lunch. Here are the best deals you can find on World Vegetarian Day.

Food Deals for World Vegetarian Day Dog Haus

The deal: To celebrate World Vegetarian Day, Dog has is offering its plant-based items -- Impossible Burger, Beyond Brat, and Sooo Veggie -- for $5. You can get that when ordering in-store or get it for pickup or delivery via the Dog Haus app.

When: October 1 Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: The pizza chain is celebrating World Vegetarian Day on October 1 by offering $10 off all large pizzas with the code "000038." (You'll be able to celebrate World Vegetarian Day for weeks with this one.)

When: October 1-15 Insomnia Cookies

The deal: The late-night cookie shop is launching a vegan and gluten-free chocolate chip cookie. On World Vegetarian Day, you can grab a six-pack of them for $6.

When: October 1 Del Taco

The deal: The code "DELTACONOW" will get you free delivery with no minimum order through Postmates. That's an easy way to order a Beyond 8-Layer Burrito or a Beyond Taco.

When: Ongoing BurgerFi

The deal: For just one day, BurgerFi has a secret item on the menu: the Hippie Burger. It's a plant-based Beyond Burger stacked on top of the chain's VegeFi Burger with whit cheddar, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Fi Sauce on a potato bun. It'll run you $10.

When: October 1 Burger King

The deal: Place an order through the mobile app for at least $15 and you'll get free delivery. Trim a little off getting an Impossible Whopper at your doorstep.

When: Ongoing

