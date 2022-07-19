This Restaurant Was Just Named the Best in the World

Earlier this week, the World's 50 Best organization announced its highly-anticipated annual best restaurants ranking. And for the second consecutive year, Copenhagen's Geranium snagged a coveted top slot.

After landing second to Noma last year, the acclaimed Danish hotspot was named the World's No. 1 restaurant for 2022, Travel + Leisure reports.

"I wrote something in case that magic was going to happen, and magic did happen," chef Rasmus Kofoed said while accepting the award. "I remember a time when I was looking in the mirror and didn't like and couldn't identify myself with the person I saw in there. My determination and curiosity to learn more each day gave me confidence, and finally I found the world where I belong."