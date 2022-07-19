This Restaurant Was Just Named the Best in the World
Two New York City restaurants also made the top 50.
Earlier this week, the World's 50 Best organization announced its highly-anticipated annual best restaurants ranking. And for the second consecutive year, Copenhagen's Geranium snagged a coveted top slot.
After landing second to Noma last year, the acclaimed Danish hotspot was named the World's No. 1 restaurant for 2022, Travel + Leisure reports.
"I wrote something in case that magic was going to happen, and magic did happen," chef Rasmus Kofoed said while accepting the award. "I remember a time when I was looking in the mirror and didn't like and couldn't identify myself with the person I saw in there. My determination and curiosity to learn more each day gave me confidence, and finally I found the world where I belong."
Here's the top 10 World's Best Restaurants for 2022:
- Geranium—Copenhagen
- Centra—Lima, Peru
- Disfrutar—Barcelona
- DiverXO—Madrid
- Pujol—Mexico City
- Asador Etxebarri—Atxondo, Spain
- A Casa do Porco—São Paulo
- Lido 84—Gardone Riviera, Italy
- Quintonil—Mexico City
- Le Calandre—Rubano, Italy
"With big dreams and with strong friendships [...] with burning passion and dedicated team members like all the ones in Copenhagen, Geranium became our vision to create a holistic space embracing the circle of life," Kofoed added. "Food is a connector, uniting people from different continents, sharing culture and creativity, and I feel so damn grateful to be a part of that."
New York City's own Atomix and Le Bernardin landed in the top 50, while Healdsburg, California's Single Thread also made the cut.