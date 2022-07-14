These Are the World's Best Airlines of 2022

AirlineRatings.com is back again this year with its Airline Excellence Awards for 2022. The top 20 airlines in the world this year share many of the same names with the 2021 list, so it's nice to see some consistency. To even be named in the top twenty, AirlineRatings.com says an airline must achieve a seven-star safety rating and "demonstrate leadership in innovation for passenger comfort."

Below are the top airlines in the world, based on several factors, including service and the airline's response to the challenges presented by COVID-19.

1. Qatar Airways

2. Air New Zealand

3. Etihad Airways

4. Korean Air

5. Singapore Airlines

6. Qantas

7. Virgin Australia

8. EVA Air

9. Turkish Airlines

10. All Nippon Airways

11. Cathay Pacific Airways

12. Virgin Atlantic

13. Japan Air Lines

14. JetBlue

15. Finnair

16. Emirates

17. Hawaiian

18. Air France/KLM

19. Alaska Airlines

20. British Airways

"Of course right now the airline industry is under unprecedented pressure as it strives to recover from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic," AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said in a statement.

Keeping its number one spot in the ranking, Qatar Airways is considered the top due to its cabin innovation, passenger service, and its operations during COVID. New Zealand has been in a top spot for several years, and this is the second year that the airline came in second place. Etihad Airways was given the third spot and also became AirlineRatings.com's first ever winner of the Best Environmental Airlines Award.

"Winning these awards are another ringing endorsement of everything that we stand for as an airline, as Qatar Airways is fully committed to providing an unrivaled customer experience," Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in a press release. "Our goal is to deliver excellence and once again securing the 'Airline of the Year', 'Best Airline in the Middle East' and 'Best Business Class' demonstrates that we continue to lead the industry as passengers return to the skies."