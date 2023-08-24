Reddit Users Share Their Favorite Hidden Gems at Airports Around the World

In a recent post on the subreddit r/Travel—one of our favorites, of course—one user popped precisely that question, which received oh-so-many cool answers. "What hidden gem have you discovered at an airport?" they asked. Then they continued, "Fellow travelers, as the title says. What hidden gems have you come across at any airport? (Could be anything from hidden perks or a great location in the airport to get some shut eye. Literally anything that made you think 'Well this is awesome.' Would be cool to share with fellow travelers so we can all experience these too."

Specifically, the latter can get pretty intriguing, as some airports are apparently filled with hidden gems that travelers sometimes discover. You might be wondering which hidden gems are where—don't worry, Reddit has got your back.

We can all agree that entering an airport is, in and of itself, a sort of mystical experience. It's like you've been teleported in another dimension, and you suddenly set foot onto a new world made of unique characters (some of them, arguably, very strange ), a slew of different storylines, and fascinating situations that make you feel like a character in a video game.

The top comment, which received more than 1,000 upvotes (or likes, in Reddit terms), has to do with some cool technology. "Last year I had a layover in the Seoul airport and was too exhausted to find food so I sat down on a random bench to gather my thoughts," it reads. "After a few minutes a little robot wheeled up to me and offered (in like eight different languages) to bring me a snack."

According to the redditor, Seoul's airport is equipped with numbered seating areas. When the robot approaches you, you enter the number of your bench, choose from any restaurant or cafe in the terminal, and watch your personal butler robot scurry away as they go fetch your order. And they're quick, too. "Took maybe 10 minutes for the robot to return with my food," the user noted.

Redditors on the thread particularly enjoyed a Japan-based hidden gem, too. As one user pointed out, Narita Airport flaunts a cool program where local volunteers take travelers with long layovers to the discovery of some cool spots around Narita. Basically, instead of getting bored at the airport, you get to walk around with your free local guide. "I got to see the Goma Fire Ritual at Naritasan Shinshoji Temple, which was amazing!" the Redditor said. "You can also participate in tea ceremonies, or go on mini-tours further outside Narita. Usually the tours only last three hours, so it's a great chance to get out of the airport [and] stretch your legs!"

You don't have to travel to the other side of the world to discover some cool airport gems, though. Denver's airport, for example, is a real treasure trove if you like pets. "Denver airport has comfort dogs (and apparently one cat) who come around to the gates to let people pet them," shared one user in the comment. And guess the name? The service is called CATS, which stands for Canine Airport Therapy Squad. According to its website, there are more than 80 dogs on the team representing more than 40 breeds—and you can check them all out right here for the next time you're passing through Denver.

Speaking of hidden US airport treasures, Austin apparently went all out with the quirky, magical stuff. As one redditor points out, the Texas airport has an "Interimaginary Departures" gate, where travelers can print out a boarding pass to some of the most iconic fictional destinations, including Narnia and Emerald City. To find the gate—which, reportedly, is a permanent installation by Brooklyn-based artist Janet Zweig—just find the gate marked with an infinity symbol between gates 12 and 14.

If you want to learn more about airport hidden gems—including Paris Charles De Gaulle's video game stations—you can scroll through the Reddit thread right here.