These Are the World's Best Airports in 2021

After nearly a decade, Singapore Changi Airport is no longer the world's top airport. Ranked third on Skytrax's annual world's best airports ranking at the World Airport Awards, it trails behind Qatar and Tokyo, respectively.

Before we get into the winners, let's discuss how this ranking works, shall we? The World Airport Awards are voted for by customers, which means, yes, you can downvote an airport for lousy food options and long baggage claim wait times. Travelers weighed in on the global airport satisfaction survey between August 2020 and July 2021.

Here are the best airports in the world for 2021, per the report:

1. Hamad International Airport (HIA)

2. Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND)

3. Singapore Changi Airport (SIN)

4. Incheon International Airport (ICN)

5. Tokyo Narita Airport (NRT)

6. Munich Airport (MUC)

7. Zurich Airport (ZRH)

8. London Heathrow Airport (LHR)

9. Kansai International Airport (KIX)

10. Hong Kong International Airport (HKG)

"We are delighted to announce that Hamad International Airport has been voted the World’s Best Airport 2021. Inaugurated in 2014, Hamad International Airport has rapidly become a customer favorite and moved from No 3 in the world in 2020 to be ranked World’s Best Airport this year," Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said in a statement. "Achieving this honour is very much a team effort, and our congratulations go to the Management, staff and stakeholders at Hamad International Airport that help make this happen."

So, what exactly earned Qatar's airport the number one spot? According to CNN, travelers with connecting flights can score free city tours, accommodations, and food, depending on the length of their layover. HIA also offers a VIP transfer service with an airline employee that meets you as you deplane to take you where you need to go.

"This is not only a truly remarkable achievement for HIA and the State of Qatar, but an endorsement from our travelers for our commitment to service excellence," Chief Marketing Officer for HIA Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said in the same statement before adding, "HIA continues to serve as a global benchmark for airports around the world, thanks to the dedication and collaboration of our team and stakeholders."