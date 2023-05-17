The Best Beaches in the World, as Ranked by Travel Influencers

Beach lovers all over the world, save yourself a lengthy (and possibly inconclusive) Google search and listen to us. We did it, we cracked the code—we finally found what the best beaches in the worldare according to traveling experts and connoisseurs.

Well, it wasn't us, technically—we are just the messenger, though we have a guide of our own that you should also consult. And while others in the travel industry have also come up with similar rankings in the recent past, this new list is uniquely authoritative.

The ranking, titled World's 50 Best Beaches, drew insights from some highly respected influencers in the travel industry. To come up with the list, the team analyzed a long list of beaches across the globe and gathered the votes of hundreds of travel influencers and professionals, including Jyo Shankar, Pilot Madeleine, and Dame Traveler, as well as other respected journalists, editors, and agents. Then, it ranked the beaches according to five different criteria, such as sheer untouched nature, remoteness, how swimmable it is, annual days of sunshine, and average annual temperature.

The top three beaches named in the ranking span across three different continents. The winner was Lucky Bay in Australia, followed by Anse Source D'Argent of the Seychelles (which also featured prominently in our guide). Third on the list was the Philippines' Hidden Beach.

"The list is uniquely defined by the firsthand experiences and careers of the industry's top professionals, making it the most trustworthy and accurate list of the world's best beaches ever created," Brianna Bostick, associate manager of PR and brand partnerships at Banana Boat, the list's sponsor, said in a statement.

Here's a sneak peak of the top 10 best beaches in the world, according to the ranking:

1. Lucky Bay, Australia

2. Anse Source D'Argent, Seychelles

3. Hidden Beach, Philippines

4. Whitehaven Beach, Australia

5. One Foot Island, Cook Islands

6. Trunk Bay, US Virgin Islands

7. Honopu Beach, Hawaii

8. Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland

9. Navagio Beach, Greece

10. Balandra Beach, Mexico

For the complete list, you can visit this website.