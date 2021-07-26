These Are the World's Best Destinations, According to TripAdvisor
Start planning your next adventure.
The world is, for the most part, open for travel once again, and the itch to get back out and start exploring is real. With so many options available, it can be daunting to pin down a place to visit, but TripAdvisor has got you covered.
TripAdvisor compiled its annual "Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' Awards," which range from restaurants to beaches. They also include World's Best Destinations, which you might as well adopt as your travel bucket list.
The annual ranking, which is based on millions of reviews of travelers who have been to these spots, features 25 must-see locations around the globe, a mix of cities and countries. The list combines some pretty exotic locations with a few more attainable options: Among places like India and Bali are cities like New York, London, and Edinburgh. That's to say there's something for everyone, whether you prefer once-in-a-lifetime trips or city adventures.
Taking the number one spot on the list is Bali, Indonesia, which TripAdvisor describes as "a living postcard" and "an Indonesian paradise." If that doesn't make you want to see it for yourself, we don't know what will. According to TripAdvisor, some local spots have to be seen to be believed, like Kelingking Beach and the Sekumpul Waterfalls.
Holding it down at the bottom of the list is Cusco, Peru. TripAdvisor described the destination as a "high-altitude melting pot." While the town is the jumping-off point for Machu Picchu exploration, other sites there that travelers can't miss include Sacsayhuaman and Montana de Siete Colores.
Here's the full breakdown of TripAdvisor's Best Destinations in the World:
- Bali, Indonesia
- London, United Kingdom
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Rome, Italy
- Paris, France
- Hanoi, Vietnam
- Crete, Greece
- Bangkok, Thailand
- Barcelona, Spain
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Hoi An, Vietnam
- Siem Reap, Cambodia
- Marrakech, Morocco
- Phuket, Thailand
- New Delhi, India
- Cancun, Mexico
- Playa del Carmen, Mexico
- Florence, Italy
- Dominican Republic
- Tenerife, Canary Islands
- Lisbon, Portugal
- New York City, New York
- Edinburgh, United Kingdom
- Jaipur, India
- Cusco, Peru