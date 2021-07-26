These Are the World's Best Destinations, According to TripAdvisor

The world is, for the most part, open for travel once again, and the itch to get back out and start exploring is real. With so many options available, it can be daunting to pin down a place to visit, but TripAdvisor has got you covered.

TripAdvisor compiled its annual "Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' Awards," which range from restaurants to beaches. They also include World's Best Destinations, which you might as well adopt as your travel bucket list.

The annual ranking, which is based on millions of reviews of travelers who have been to these spots, features 25 must-see locations around the globe, a mix of cities and countries. The list combines some pretty exotic locations with a few more attainable options: Among places like India and Bali are cities like New York, London, and Edinburgh. That's to say there's something for everyone, whether you prefer once-in-a-lifetime trips or city adventures.

Taking the number one spot on the list is Bali, Indonesia, which TripAdvisor describes as "a living postcard" and "an Indonesian paradise." If that doesn't make you want to see it for yourself, we don't know what will. According to TripAdvisor, some local spots have to be seen to be believed, like Kelingking Beach and the Sekumpul Waterfalls.

Holding it down at the bottom of the list is Cusco, Peru. TripAdvisor described the destination as a "high-altitude melting pot." While the town is the jumping-off point for Machu Picchu exploration, other sites there that travelers can't miss include Sacsayhuaman and Montana de Siete Colores.

Here's the full breakdown of TripAdvisor's Best Destinations in the World:

Bali, Indonesia

London, United Kingdom

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Rome, Italy

Paris, France

Hanoi, Vietnam

Crete, Greece

Bangkok, Thailand

Barcelona, Spain

Istanbul, Turkey

Hoi An, Vietnam

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Marrakech, Morocco

Phuket, Thailand

New Delhi, India

Cancun, Mexico

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Florence, Italy

Dominican Republic

Tenerife, Canary Islands

Lisbon, Portugal

New York City, New York

Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Jaipur, India

Cusco, Peru

TripAdvisor also broke its ranking of best destinations down into regional-based lists, so you can search by, say, US places, or European hotspots.