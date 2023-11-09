Avid Travelers Are Naming Their Favorite Hidden Gem Attractions

"What cool manmade landmark/monument/museum have you seen in your travels you think most people don't know about that they SHOULD?" the poster asked. "Looking for anything manmade that you have personally seen that you think most of the world is unaware of, that's cool enough to share with others."

Once again, Reddit is ready and at our service . In our favorite subreddit r/Travel, someone recently asked about the coolest (and lesser-known) manmade landmarks around the world. Without hesitation, the community responded —and a long thread flaunting more than 200 comments was formed, with travelers giving advice about the best places to see that your probably can't find in your most mainstream travel guides.

Traveling is cool in and of itself, but traveling to under-the-radar destinations is just so, so much cooler. That doesn't mean you have to skip out on gorgeous and iconic destinations in order to stay away from the most tourist-heavy spots—if anything, it only means you have to know where to look.

The top comment advises all travelers to head over to Wisconsin. There, something awesome and spectacular awaits: "For a completely overwhelming roadside attraction, Wisconsin's House on the Rock," the comment reads. "Set aside at least 3 hours [or more for] your sanity." And don't underestimate how long it'll take to tour it. According to another comment, "it's a LOT."

Most top comments, however, will advise you to hop on a plane and go abroad. The second most-liked piece of advice, for example, suggests travelers to go to Rome. Once there, you should absolutely go see Villa Borghese. "It's worth the hassle," they say, referring to the landmark's reservation system. "It's one of the most astounding sculpture collections in all of Europe."

Or perhaps you might want to check out Berlin, instead. There, you should head to the Pergamonmuseum, and specifically go see the Ishtar Gate. Apparently, it's almost a surreal experience. "Museums are amazing but sometimes you see stuff and think... Does this really belong here?" the traveler shares. "I felt that way about the Ishtar gate." And since you're there, if you're a history buff you should also make a stop at the Topography of Terror. "[It's] an important view into how the events of WWII unfolded."

But again, you don't need to go far if you're not really feeling the abroad vibe. Apparently, according to seasoned redditors, the Corning Museum of Glass in NYC is also really cool, as is the City Museum in St. Louis, Missouri. Depending on the kind of experience you're looking for—whether it's a classic museum or an experience-oriented one—there's something for everyone.

Or, you're into really unconventional and somehow hilarious stuff, your best bet is probably heading over to Madrid, according to the thread. "Anyone visiting Madrid who has at least intermediate-level Spanish listening comprehension and a good sense of humor should attend Sunday mass at Iglesia Patóloca," one comment suggests. "It's a parody 'church' centered around worshiping rubber ducks. The 'pastor' is a performance artist, and his 'masses' are surprisingly profound [...]. A very silly, feel-good experience, 10/10."

To learn more about other unconventional and cool landmarks around the world, you can read the entire thread right here.