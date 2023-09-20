This Stunning Italian Hotel Was Just Crowned the 'World's Best'

A brand new ranking of the world's top hotels has arrived, courtesy of the same people who have previously released high-profile rankings of the world's best restaurants and bars. The "World's 50 Best Hotels" ranking was just announced for the very first time through a live awards ceremony, which highlighted the beauty and comfort of 50 gorgeous properties around the world.

The inaugural edition of the list brings together some of the world's favorite establishments offering the finest travel experiences. To give you a snapshot of how far and wide the list covers, the featured hotels are from 35 different destinations across six continents. The list was determined by a panel of over 500 hotel industry experts including hoteliers and travel journalists.

The top winner is a stellar hotel located in Lake Como, Italy that opened its doors just last year. Passalacqua—that's the name of the hotel—flaunts an extremely intimate environment where guests can find any comfort at the tip of their fingers. Featuring only 24 rooms, Passalacqua welcomes visitors in an 18th-century villa, which displays gorgeous traits of Baroque art through ceiling carvings and beautiful original frescoes.

Plus, it is located by the iconic Lake Como, a splendid body of water that flaunts beautiful villas and homes all around. The comforts don't end with the lake views, though. Guests at Passalacqua can also enjoy a deluxe wellness space featuring a hidden subterranean passageway, where the hotel's sauna and steam bath are located. Guests who are looking for more active ways to spend their time can take part in some of the hotel's most Italian experiences, including flower arranging courses and gelato making classes. Or you can always opt to lounge your day away by the hotel's epic pool, instead.

Take a look at the top 10 hotels from The World's 50 Best Hotels ranking below:

1. Passalacqua–Moltrasio (Lake Como), Italy

2. Rosewood Hong Kong–Hong Kong

3. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River–Bangkok, Thailand

4. The Upper House–Hong Kong

5. Aman Tokyo–Tokyo, Japan

6. La Mamounia–Marrakech, Morocco

7. Soneva Fushi–Maldives

8. One&Only Mandarina–Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

9. Four Seasons Firenze–Florence, Italy

10. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok–Bangkok, Thailand

For a complete list of The World's 50 Best Hotels for 2023, you can visit this website.