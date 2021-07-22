These Are the World's Best Restaurants, According to Tripadvisor
Based on millions of traveler reviews.
One of the most difficult things about traveling is deciding where to eat. If you're not familiar with a location, it's hard to tell which restaurants are worth the wait and which you should skip all together. Tripadvisor is making that decision a little easier with its annual Travelers' Choice "Best of the Best' Awards."
The awards range from beaches to attractions and include the World's 25 Best Fine Dining Restaurants. Awards are based on the millions of reviews of travelers who have been to these spots.
The number one restaurant, The Old Stamp House, mixes high-end food with a little bit of history. The British eatery, located in the former office of poet William Wordsworth in the Lake District in Ambleside, was rated five stars on Tripadvisor and has glowing reviews. Perhaps surprisingly, dishes at the eatery aren't that terribly expensive, though they're not exactly cheap either. According to Tripadvisor they range in price from $37 to $68. Not bad for the best restaurant in the world.
The first and only American restaurant on the list appears at number 12. The restaurant, Inn at Little Washington, is located in Washington, Virginia, and serves Michelin-starred American cuisine.
Other restaurants on the list are located in China, New Zealand, Israel, Germany, South Africa, and Italy, to name a few.
"It's no secret that the restaurant industry has taken a hit over the past year or so, but the good news is that would-be diners all over the world are hungrier than ever to dine out again," Martin Verdon-Roe, general manager of hospitality solutions at Tripadvisor, said according to the Daily Mail. "There is so much good out there to explore this summer and beyond, and no matter what you're craving, the Best of the Best Restaurants Awards is on hand to serve as a menu of options to satisfy your appetite."
Here's the full list of the Best Restaurants in the World:
- The Old Stamp House Restaurant in Ambleside, United Kingdom
- Restaurant La Maison d'a Cote in Montivault, France
- Ise Sueyoshi in Nishiazabu, Japan
- Restaurante Benazuza in Cancun, Mexico
- Les Plaisirs Gourmands in Schiltigheim, France
- El Xato in La Nucia Spain
- Martin Berasategui in Lasarte-Oria, Spain
- Oro Restaurante in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Quintessenza in Trani, Italy
- Ristorante Villa Crespi in Orta San Giulio, Italy
- Auberge Du Vieux in Fontjoncouse, France
- Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Virginia
- La Colombe in Constantia, South Africa
- French Grill in Hanoi, Vietnam
- The Grove in Auckland Central, New Zealand
- Ristorante Don Alfonso 1890 in Sant'Agata sui Due Golfi, Italy
- The Kitchin in Edinburgh, United Kingdom
- L'Enclume in Cartmel, United Kingdom
- Uri Buri in Acre, Israel
- Sails Restaurant in Auckland Central, New Zealand
- Chila in Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 5 in Stuttgart, Germany
- TRB Hutong in Beijing, China
- Summer Pavilion in Singapore, Singapore
- Yan Toh Heen in Hong Kong