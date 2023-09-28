The World's Best Restaurants, According to Tripadvisor

Get ready to update your list of amazing restaurants to check out as travel guide platform Tripadvisor just announced the winners of its Travelers' Choice awards for 2023 for best restaurants worldwide.

The awards feature a variety of categories, from fine dining spots to hidden gems, and this year's edition also includes two new categories: favorite family-friendly spots and vegetarian restaurants. The winning restaurants span six continents in 58 countries, and the top honors are based on not only the amount but the quality of reviews each establishment garnered on Tripadvisor from June 2022 to May 2023.

The Big Apple was the big winner this year, with New York City having the most winners in a single city overall. It's also home to the number-one fine dining spot in the US, the iconic three-Michelin-starred French restaurant Le Bernardin, which focuses on seafood from the legendary and dreamy chef Eric Ripert. Le Bernardin did not rank on Tripadvisor's list last year, but ranked 23rd worldwide this year and was the only US restaurant to appear on Tripadvisor's global fine dining list. Another New York City pillar of fine dining, Eleven Madison Park, made the top 10 list of best US vegetarian spots, with the restaurant serving upscale veg tasting menu offerings since chef Daniel Humm announced the restaurant would go meat-free back in 2021.

When it comes to the overall best fine dining spot in the world, pack your bags and head to Amsterdam. Taking the top spot this year is Restaurant Bougainville. The one-Michelin-star establishment tucked inside the swanky Hotel TwentySeven serves up high-end meat and seafood dishes infused with global flavors and offers an impressive wine list all served alongside gorgeous views of the city. Restaurant Bougainville shot up to the number-one spot worldwide this year after ranking 13th on Tripadvisor’s list of top European restaurants last year.

Most US diners will recognize some familiar favorites in the US Quick Bites category, which ranks restaurants that offer casual bites on the go. The list includes regional cult favorites like West Coast burger staple In-N-Out and Chicago beef fan favorite Portillo's. To check out the full list of winners, head over to Tripadvisor and get ready to make your next award-winning reservation.