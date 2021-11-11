Take a Look Inside the $600M Boat Currently Known as the 'World's Biggest Yacht'

Courtesy of Winch Design

"The most exclusive address in the world," better known as the Somnio Yacht, is set to welcome guests by 2024. So, have you ever wondered what a 728-foot superyacht looks like on the inside? Well, just in case, you are in luck because mock-ups of the interior of the $600 million boat dropped earlier this week. The Yacht has 39 customizable apartments on board. Owners will have the chance to work with Winch Design, Tillberg Design of Sweden, or Luttenberger Design for three months to put together their apartments. The floating apartments come with a private balcony or terrace, showcasing ocean views, along with a personal kitchen, a gym, a library, inside and outside dining spaces, and a vast living room space with 270-degree forward views.

History of

Courtesy of Tillberg Design of Sweden

The largest living space on board is a condo that takes up the entire top deck of the ship. Amenities onboard also will include a 10,000-bottle capacity wine cellar and tasting room along with a lounge located in the ship's bow, a spa, a movie theater, restaurants, and a beach club.

Courtesy of Winch Design

Somnio is also being made with sustainability in mind, as the ship is being built with the latest clean engine technology. World-class medical care will also be available onboard, providing apartment owners safety away from global risks. Co-founder Captain Erik Bredhe says that passengers on his ship simply deserve the highest quality, "Beauty may be found as much on the inside of Somnio as it is on the outside. Our owners will experience only the best, as is befitting of a yacht of this nature." Apartment sizes range from 1,600 to 6,500 square feet, with price tags starting at around $11 million. And if you're interested or just so happen to have millions of dollars lying around, Apartments are now available for purchase onboard Somnio. All aboard!

