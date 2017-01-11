World's First Beer Pipeline Rewards Drinkers with Lifetime Supply of Free Beer

Not only is beer flowing in the many pubs and other watering holes across Bruges, Belgium, it's also literally flowing beneath the medieval city's streets in what's been dubbed as the world's first beer pipeline. And perhaps best of all, some residents and backers of the boozy infrastructure project are being rewarded with a lifetime supply of free beer. Really.

Following years of fundraising and development, De Halve Maan (The Half Moon) Brewery and public officials in the Belgian city officially opened the beer pipeline on Friday, according to a report by The New York Times. Spanning more than two miles in length, the pipeline allows the brewery to pump more than 1,000 gallons -- approximately 12,000 bottles -- of beer per hour to a bottling facility on the outskirts of Bruges, instead of putting large tanker trucks on the historic city's narrow cobblestone streets. As you can see in the Associated Press video above, fans can get a glimpse of the pipe through a clear manhole cover.