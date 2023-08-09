This Hotel Just Became the First Dark Sky-Certified Resort in the World

Light pollution is an extremely real and incredibly serious problem. It can destroy natural habitats and endangered species who rely on darkness. But, more selfishly, a lack of truly dark skies can make it incredibly hard to stargaze. This is why DarkSky International exists—to protect our night skies.

The organization recently bestowed its very first DarkSky resort certification, to Under The Canvas Lake Powell - Grand Staircase. The property is located 14 miles away from Arizona's Lake Powell, and features safari-inspired, luxury tent accommodations. One of the hotel's complimentary programs is stargazing, and there's even a tent on the property designed specifically for optimal stargazing opportunities.

"The program recognizes the camp for its distinguished sky quality, which is preserved through on-site dark-sky approved lighting and its commitment to protecting and preserving the nighttime environment through conscientious design, operations, and guest education," a statement from Under the Canvas about the certification states.

You can explore the property and its stargazing offerings at UnderCanvas.com. You can learn more about DarkSky and the work to reduce light pollution at DarkSky.org.