Dubai’s 'Floating Palace' Hotel Will Have Villas That Double as Boats

Science guarantees progress, innovation, and invention. All of that comes to a head with the world’s first-ever floating palace hotel. While there are other floating hotels in the world, none of them rise to the category of palace.

The Kempinski Floating Palace, which will open in Dubai in 2023, will have 156 hotel rooms and 12 private villas perched in the ocean and accessible only by boat... or private yacht or helicopter, of course. The hotel's main building, which looks like a glass pyramid and features gourmet restaurants, bars, a spa, pools, and banquet areas, connects to the villas by docks. Villas have two, three, and four-bedroom options, optional staff quarters, and a roof deck and infinity pool. In fact, the private villas are essentially luxury house boats, as they can detach from docks and cruise around.

"We are proud of what we have achieved so far,” said Mr. Mohamed El Bahrawy, CEO and founder of Seagate Shipyard, in a press release. "We are confident that our hotel will soon be one of the top tourist attractions in Dubai. It will undoubtedly occupy an iconic position among floating hotels all over the world."

This floating paradise will be opening sometime in 2023.