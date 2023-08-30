A New Contender Is Vying for the Title of the World's Largest Airport

Plans for the world's largest airport are reportedly brewing in the United Arab Emirates. Before you try and guess that Dubai International Airport will take the title, let us stop you right there—you're on the right track, but you're still wrong.

Currently, Dubai International Airport (DXB) is the world's busiest traveler hub, Euronews reports, while King Fahd International in Dammam, Saudi Arabia currently holds the title for the world's largest airport. DXB's sibling is about to come for both of these crowns, though. Officials have recently announced that Dubai's second airport, dubbed Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), will be able to accommodate more than 250 million annual passengers by 2050 following some massive renovations and improvements. Currently, the airport only counts 1.6 million passengers per year.

Expansion plans are also in the works for Dubai International Airport. According to recent plans announced by Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, in the next 15 years, DXB is expected to grow exponentially, reaching 120 million annual passengers. That growth, however, would still fall far short of the planned expansion for DWC.

The new world's largest airport could cost €30 billion (roughly $33 billion) if a previous expansion plan of that value—which was originally deferred by the city of Dubai—was to be picked up again. According to local reports, the expansion will happen in different stages, with the first one aiming at improving the airport's capacity to 130 million annual passengers.

The environmental cost of the project, however, won't come cheap. A report based on findings by Airport Tracker, the online tool displaying CO2 emissions and data per airport in the world, found that the Dubai International Airport was responsible for 16.6 million tonnes of CO2 emissions generated from passenger transport in 2019—well before these planned expansions. These emissions are equivalent to the yearly emissions of four coal plants, the highest total of any other airport in the world.