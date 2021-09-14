Behold, the World’s Largest Bottle of Scotch

If you’ve ever been to a college party or a particularly rowdy family reunion, it’s highly likely that you’ve seen a disturbingly large bottle of liquor. Something so oversized you might wonder if it's unreasonable. Well, however big that bottle was, it has absolutely nothing on the biggest bottle of scotch in the world, which was unveiled on September 8.

Two whiskey companies, Fah Mai Holdings Group and Rosewin Holdings Group, partnered with independent bottler Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky to break the Guinness World Record for the Largest Bottle of Scotch. And they succeeded by creating a 311-liter bottle that stands five feet and 11 inches tall (just like George Clooney). The bottle is 83 liters bigger than the previous record-setting bottle, which was set in 2012.

The massive container took more than an hour to fill, using two casks of whiskey. And, while it was probably tempting to use a lower quality liquor considering how big the bottle is, the two casks contained 32-year-old scotch from the Macallan distillery. Macallan holds the record for the most expensive bottle of whiskey ever sold. Filling 311 liters of 32-year-old Macallan whiskey reportedly makes the bottle worth $1.84 million.