Watch the World's Largest Cast Iron Skillet Go on a Little Drive

There are some things you'd never expect to have a "World's Largest" of, and cast iron skillets definitely fall into that category. Why would anyone possibly need such a very large one? It feels impractical. The cast iron in question, which was created by Lodge Cast Iron, is 18 feet wide from handle to handle and weighs 14,360 pounds. It is, according to Lodge, big enough to cook 27 ostrich eggs at once.

This wondrous, heavy creation was created to go in the Lodge Cast Iron Museum in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. The museum is currently under construction and part of the company's 125th-anniversary celebration.

"In 2021, we celebrated 125 years of Lodge Cast Iron, and as we look ahead to 2022 and the next 125 years, we're thrilled to be bringing the Lodge Cast Iron Museum to South Pittsburg," CEO and President of Lodge Cast Iron, Mike Otterman, said about the museum's opening in a statement, according to Penn Live. "Covering everything from the history of cast iron to how it's used today, the museum is an exciting opportunity to celebrate our community and share Lodge with the world through this unmatched experience."

The company shared a video of the overly large cast iron traveling down the road, strapped to the bed of a large truck, wobbling slightly.