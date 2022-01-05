See the World's Largest Champagne Tower with 55,000 Glasses of Moët & Chandon Bubbly

And you thought your New Year's Eve was champagne-filled. Dubai's Atlantis, the Palm hotel just said, hold my glass—literally. The luxe seven-star resort broke an actual Guinness World Record by ringing in 2022 with the largest drinking glass pyramid in history, which touted nearly 55,000 coupes brimming with Moët & Chandon.

The champagne tower, which stood 27-feet high and took five days and more than 55 hours of actual stacking, crushed the previous Guinness World Record title by nearly 5,000 additional glasses.

"It takes some considerable planning and organization to pull off a feat of this magnitude," Official Adjudicator of Guinness World Records Pravin Patel said in the statement. "The strict guidelines provided by Guinness World Records has been observed to the letter, and it was a pleasure to witness such a dedicated team at work."