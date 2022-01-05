See the World's Largest Champagne Tower with 55,000 Glasses of Moët & Chandon Bubbly
I'm not saying this caused the champagne shortage, but I'm not not saying it either.
And you thought your New Year's Eve was champagne-filled. Dubai's Atlantis, the Palm hotel just said, hold my glass—literally. The luxe seven-star resort broke an actual Guinness World Record by ringing in 2022 with the largest drinking glass pyramid in history, which touted nearly 55,000 coupes brimming with Moët & Chandon.
The champagne tower, which stood 27-feet high and took five days and more than 55 hours of actual stacking, crushed the previous Guinness World Record title by nearly 5,000 additional glasses.
"It takes some considerable planning and organization to pull off a feat of this magnitude," Official Adjudicator of Guinness World Records Pravin Patel said in the statement. "The strict guidelines provided by Guinness World Records has been observed to the letter, and it was a pleasure to witness such a dedicated team at work."
The pyramid was presented during the hotel's annual New Year's Eve Gala Dinner and was deconstructed just one day later. All 54,740 glasses were recycled by a local glassblower and turned into refillable glassware for the resort.
"It has been a pleasure working with such a driven and enthusiastic team and we are so pleased that as the five-time record holders, we have managed to break yet another Guinness World Record for Moët & Chandon and Atlantis, The Palm," Lotte Broos of Luuk Broos Events said in the statement. "What a great start to 2022! Building a tower of this size is no small undertaking and over half of our team are actually made up of surgeons due to the level of discipline, focus and a steady hand that it requires….especially for the last few meters."