The World's Largest Corn Maze Is 'Jurassic Park'-Themed, Obviously
The Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze has nearly 10 miles of maze to explore.
Corn mazes are one of the most delightful autumnal experiences a person can have. And at the Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove, Illinois, you can enjoy the largest corn maze in the world. This year, the 28 acres of corn just about 65 miles northwest of downtown Chicago have been shaped into a Jurassic Park-themed maze that has nearly 10 miles of trails winding through the stalks. Here's what you need to know about the whole affair.
For starters, there are four smaller mazes that make up the entire Jurassic Park Maze—that way, if you don't have the time and endurance to get through 10 miles of trail, you can still enjoy it. There are also easy ways to leave the maze so that you can pop out and grab a donut or cup of hot chocolate.
Also worth noting are the wooden bridge checkpoints throughout the maze, which will let you look out over the maze to see where you're at and to take in the view. For the month of October, tickets will cost $24 on Thursdays and Fridays for people aged 13 and up, and $30 on Saturdays and Sundays. The maze is closed to visitors Monday through Wednesday. You can check out all of the ticket prices and additional details at RichardsonAdventureFarm.com.
There will also be a few nights this October where the maze will be open until midnight, for even more after dark fun. The maze will be open late on both October 27 and October 28, 2023, a.k.a. the pre-Halloween weekend. On October 15, the maze will also be home to the Corn Maze 5K Run and a one-mile kids run. The race will benefit Trees for Troops.
A little after Halloween, there will still be a chance to enjoy the maze. On November 4, the maze will be open to horseback riders and their steeds, for only $12! In addition to the corn maze, Richardson Adventure Farm offers tons of other activities, including train and wagon rides, ziplining, and games.
