The World's Largest Corn Maze Is Opening Soon and Its Theme May Surprise You

On September 10, the world's largest corn maze will open for its 2022 season, and this year it will be crafted to honor James Bond films. The Richardson Corn Maze is a 10-mile trail about 65 miles outside Chicago in Spring Grove, Illinois. This year, the maze will be made up of James Bond actors from throughout the years. There will be Roger Moore, Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, and Pierce Brosnan trails that can be seen from the sky.

There will also be iconic scenes from the film, including the Aston Martin made so famous by 007. Overall, it promises to be hours of fun, especially for the James Bond fans in your life. Tickets for people 13 and up will cost $18 each, tickets for children between 3 and 12 will cost $16 each, and children 2 and under can enter for free.

You'll be able to visit the corn maze until October 30. In addition to the maze, there will also be pumpkin picking, wagon rides, and campfires, according to NBC Chicago. You can get further information about tickets, schedules, and more on the construction of this marvelously giant maze at RichardAdventureMaze.com.