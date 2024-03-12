The U.S. Is Now Home to the World's Largest Dark Sky Sanctuary
The area sprawling across 2.5 million acres of land just received a major upgrade in stargazing value.
In 2024, it looks like the US might be the place to be for space fans and astronomy enthusiasts. Not only is a rare total solar eclipse crossing multiple states throughout the country in April, but one specific spot in a Pacific Northwest state was just named the world's largest dark sky sanctuary to date.
Dark sky sanctuaries are locations certified by DarkSky International, which recognizes them as an exceptional spot to stargaze at night and marvel at a slew of celestial events. Light pollution is low, and the vastness of these locations allow for unhindered views of the wonders above. For all these reasons—including their scientific, natural, educational, and cultural values—the sanctuaries are protected areas.
As of yesterday, the world’s largest dark sky sanctuary is now located in the US's very own Oregon. The newly certified area sprawls across 2.5 million acres of land into the southeastern part of the state, which is commonly known as the Oregon Outback. Dubbed the Oregon Outback International Dark Sky Sanctuary (OOIDSS), the new sanctuary was established with the goal of protecting the pristine dark sky area and allowing multiple growing communities to benefit from the project.
To give you a sense of what the OOIDSS looks like, imagine a very remote area with gorgeous desert-like features as well as mountain chains, valleys, and basins. It extends through the northern part of the Basin and Range Province of the Western United States, and it's populated by very few people and quite a vast array of wildlife.
"As the population of Oregon and the trend of light pollution continue to rise, the unparalleled scale and quality of the Outback's dark skies will long serve as a starry refuge to people and wildlife alike," DarkSky delegate Dawn Nilson, the environmental consultant who managed and authored the application, said in a statement. "Adherence to the Lighting Management Plan (LMP) will allow this large expanse of land to serve as a demonstration site of sustainable lighting principles not only within southeastern Oregon but possibly the Pacific Northwest Region."