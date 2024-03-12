The U.S. Is Now Home to the World's Largest Dark Sky Sanctuary

In 2024, it looks like the US might be the place to be for space fans and astronomy enthusiasts. Not only is a rare total solar eclipse crossing multiple states throughout the country in April, but one specific spot in a Pacific Northwest state was just named the world's largest dark sky sanctuary to date.

Dark sky sanctuaries are locations certified by DarkSky International, which recognizes them as an exceptional spot to stargaze at night and marvel at a slew of celestial events. Light pollution is low, and the vastness of these locations allow for unhindered views of the wonders above. For all these reasons—including their scientific, natural, educational, and cultural values—the sanctuaries are protected areas.

As of yesterday, the world’s largest dark sky sanctuary is now located in the US's very own Oregon. The newly certified area sprawls across 2.5 million acres of land into the southeastern part of the state, which is commonly known as the Oregon Outback. Dubbed the Oregon Outback International Dark Sky Sanctuary (OOIDSS), the new sanctuary was established with the goal of protecting the pristine dark sky area and allowing multiple growing communities to benefit from the project.