Watch This 2,200-Pound Firework Set a New Guinness World Record on New Year's Eve

There's not a lot of room for subtlety in a fireworks display, so you might as well go for bigger, louder, and brighter. On New Year's Eve, one shell was quite big and loud and bright indeed, setting the new Guinness World Record for the largest aerial firework shell.
As you can see in the video above, this firework was really really really large. To be slightly more technical, it weighed 2,200 pounds and had a diameter of 56 inches -- roughly four and a half feet. The former-record holder weighed 1,024 pounds and was 48 inches in diameter. The launch took place in the city of Ras al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.
The humungous payload was put together by Grucci Fireworks in the US. It was then shipped overseas, assembled, sealed, and loaded into a 15,000-pound, 23-foot-long mortar cannon, which was buried more than 13 feet into the ground. Apparently the shell soared to 2,200 feet before coming down in sparks over the waters that surround Al Marjan Island.
No matter how terrible 2017 was, now we can at least say it went out with a really really really large bang.
h/t Sploid
