These Students Made a 1,500-Pound Rubik's Cube You Can Solve

Every high school had those know-it-all kids who thought they were hot shit because they could solve a Rubik's Cube. A team of University of Michigan engineering students has just shown them up, by building a 1,500-pound Rubik's Cube that you can solve.
It's the largest free-standing cube of its kind in the world, and it's currently housed at the college's North Campus. It takes at least an hour for even a veteran Rubik's Cube wizard (read: the ones who lube their cubes) to solve because it's just so damn large and heavy. Taking a misstep in solving this sucker just isn't the same as doing the standard 6-sided puzzle in the palm of your hand.
“Every move is deliberate, so you have to grab onto a face and rotate it completely and then remember what you just did, instead of doing a series of algorithms,” Ryan Kuhn, a student and one of the brains behind this beautiful monster, told Huffington Post. “It’s hard to keep track in your mind what moves you’ve already done, as well as what moves more you have to do.”
The cube will be on display at University of Michigan for the foreseeable future. It took the team of engineers three years to design and put together, most of which went toward getting the sides and individual cubelets to lock up and move freely.
It's worth noting that this isn't the "world's largest" Rubik's Cube. That distinction belongs to a slightly larger (but lighter) 220-pound stationary cube made by the United Kingdom's Tony Fisher and officially recognized by Guinness World Records. Given that it sits on one side instead of being suspended in mid-air, though, it looks harder to solve.
h/t Huffington Post
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.