A Mexican Town Just Made the World's Largest Bowl of Guacamole

Event organizers broke the Guinness World Record for the largest serving of guacamole this week. Three hundred cooks joined forces to mix up a whopping 10,957 pounds of guacamole.

There are few greater joys in life than fresh guacamole, and no I don’t care about the extra charge , just add it. At this year’s Avocado Expo in the Mexican town of Peribán, Michoacán, the attendees made so much guacamole they should be giving the stuff away for free.

The record was previously set by an 8,351.1-pound serving of guacamole made in Tancitaro Michoacán during the city's 7th Annual Avocado Festival in 2018.

All told, the newest world record-breaking serving of guac included more than 10 tons of locally grown avocados, as well as a large smattering of onions, tomatoes, serrano pepper, lime and cilantro. No word on whether or not they added salt, but one could only hope.

Although no Guinness World Records adjudicators were on site for the event, the organization was able to verify the record via livestream. Now they just need to track down the world's largest chip.