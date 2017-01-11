He Drinks the 'World's Largest' Pumpkin Spice Latte in Under Two Minutes

Competitive eater Matt "Megatoad" Stonie likes to share his training over at his YouTube channel, whether that's housing 34 Hot Pockets in less than 30 minutes or setting a world record by putting down 25 Big Macs in 22 minutes. His latest challenge is a little different, not only putting back a lot of food but a lot of caffeine.
Stonie creates what he calls the "world's largest" pumpkin spice latte (though that's not verified and a cursory look online makes the claim a bit dubious). In a one-gallon coffee cup, he dumps seven cups of fall's most divisive beverage: the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. He covers his future bellyache with a can of whipped cream and some pumpkin pie spice for good measure.
He then proceeds to drink the whole thing in less than two minutes.
It's his usual blend of impressive and gross. Though the caffeine content throws an interesting wrinkle into the mix, but we don't see whether or not this monstrosity produced equally monstrous jitters for the one-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion. Watch the video above, then check out other impressive feats by Stonie, like eating a 1.5-gallon root beer float in five minutes, throwing back 113 pancakes in eight minutes, and mowing down a Taco Bell 12-pack in one minute.
