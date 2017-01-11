He Drinks the 'World's Largest' Pumpkin Spice Latte in Under Two Minutes

He then proceeds to drink the whole thing in less than two minutes.

It's his usual blend of impressive and gross. Though the caffeine content throws an interesting wrinkle into the mix, but we don't see whether or not this monstrosity produced equally monstrous jitters for the one-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion. Watch the video above, then check out other impressive feats by Stonie, like eating a 1.5-gallon root beer float in five minutes, throwing back 113 pancakes in eight minutes, and mowing down a Taco Bell 12-pack in one minute.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.