The New Longest Flight in the World Is 10,000 Miles. It Lasts 19 Hours.

Singapore Airlines is about to start service on the new longest commercial flight in the world. The journey from New York City to Singapore will last nearly 19 hours and cover more than 10,000 miles.
That flight will best the current longest flight in the world, a title held by Qatar Airways for a non-stop flight between Doha, Qatar and Auckland, New Zealand. That flight covers just over 9,000 miles and takes more than 16 hours.
To take this journey, you'll have to conquer a heroic amount of boredom. Besides an epic nap, there are a lot of things you could do to kill a thousand or so minutes. For instance, if you started watching all the Harry Potter films from the very beginning, you'd land in Singapore about half-way through the eighth and final film of the series.
The arduous trek will be the first route flown by the new Airbus A350-900ULR, which was designed for long-range flights. The plane can travel about 11,1672 miles nonstop and will get pushed to the max with the New York to Singapore flight covering 10,357 miles. According to a press release from the airline, that will take all of 18 hours and 45 minutes.
"This is a proud moment for both Singapore Airlines and Airbus," says Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong, "not only because we have again strengthened our partnership, but also because we have pushed the limits with this highly advanced new aircraft to extend long-range flying to new lengths."
Airbus CEO Tom Enders added in a statement, "Today's delivery is a milestone for Airbus and Singapore Airlines, as together we open a new chapter in non-stop air travel."
The airline has ordered six more of the planes. By the end of the year, it plans to run 27 non-stop flights between Singapore and the U.S., which includes flights to and from Los Angeles.
h/t CNET
