Take a Look at the World's Longest Passenger Train as It Winds Through Switzerland

Fictional trains like the Polar Express and the Hogwarts Express are cool but have they set any world records? No. Obviously, because they don't actually exist. Rhaetian Railway, on the other hand, both exists in the real world and recently set a world record. Impressive.

The Swiss railway company just set a record for the world's longest passenger train with its 1.2-mile-long locomotive. The 25-railcar, 100-coach train completed a picturesque 15.5-mile journey through the Alps on Saturday.

All told it took seven train drivers and 21 technicians to operate the train. The locomotive rode from the Albula Tunnel in Preda to the Landwasser Viaduct and completed its journey in Bergün. The journey is said to have taken over an hour. Over the course of that hour, the train crossed 48 bridges and passed through 22 tunnels.

The previous record for the world's longest passenger train was set by the National Belgian Railway Company in 1991.

Take a closer look at the record-breaking rail behemoth and its recent journey below.