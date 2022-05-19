The Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Just Opened in the Czech Republic
The Bridge is over 2,000 feet long and connects two mountains.
If the thrill of heights is your thing, you may want to plan a trip to the Czech Republic soon. The world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge just opened at a mountain resort in the European country.
Sky Bridge 721 stretches for 721 meters (about 2,365 feet) and hangs 95 meters (about 311 feet) above a lush valley. The bridge, which opened to the public last week and is three hours outside of Prague, connects two mountain ranges and took two years to build.
Getting to the gravity-defying bridge is nothing to sneeze at either. Visitors can either take a chairlift to the entrance or choose to walk or bike a nearly 2.5-mile trail. Once at the bridge, visitors will have the opportunity to walk the narrow, almost a half a mile bridge with breath-taking 311-foot views. The entire journey takes just over an hour and a half.
But the trip doesn't just stop at amazing views; the bridge will feature an interactive game about the area's history from 1938 to 2021 that will feature an interactive display, which can be viewed through an app on smartphones. According to the Sky Bridge 721 website, "crossing the bridge over the majestic valley of the Mlýnský Stream gives all visitors a unique opportunity to learn about the local countryside and history through an educational trail called 'The Bridge of Time.'"
The Sky Bridge 721 just usurped the longest pedestrian suspension bridge title from The 516 Arouca bridge that opened last year in Portugal.