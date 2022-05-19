The Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Just Opened in the Czech Republic

If the thrill of heights is your thing, you may want to plan a trip to the Czech Republic soon. The world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge just opened at a mountain resort in the European country.

Sky Bridge 721 stretches for 721 meters (about 2,365 feet) and hangs 95 meters (about 311 feet) above a lush valley. The bridge, which opened to the public last week and is three hours outside of Prague, connects two mountain ranges and took two years to build.

Getting to the gravity-defying bridge is nothing to sneeze at either. Visitors can either take a chairlift to the entrance or choose to walk or bike a nearly 2.5-mile trail. Once at the bridge, visitors will have the opportunity to walk the narrow, almost a half a mile bridge with breath-taking 311-foot views. The entire journey takes just over an hour and a half.