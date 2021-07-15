Someone Actually Paid $5,964 for the World's Most Expensive Burger

"I was feeling bad seeing the sufferings of the masses and the dismal situation of the restaurant industry," Jan de Veen told Esquire Middle East. "Therefore, I decided to create the world's most expensive burger and donate the entire income to charity to do good for society."

The $5,964 burger was dreamt up by Dutch restaurateur Robbert Jan de Veen, according to Esquire Middle East . He told the outlet he was inspired by the dire situation the restaurant industry is facing due to the pandemic. So, he did what anyone would do and created a burger so expensive only someone with a bunch of cash to burn could afford it. He did, however, donate all the proceeds.

Some things are worth splurging for. Things like lush vacations and lavish dining experiences. Though they're worth every penny, there's a line between extravagance and excess. Where that line is depends on the person and their bank account, but a $5,964 burger has to be on the excess side of things, no? Either way, there's always someone who's willing to go there, meaning the rest of us can experience it without dropping a dime.

Of course, the patty had to live up to its price. Jan de Veen made the burger using only the finest ingredients, including Japanese wagyu beef, beluga caviar, Alaskan king crab, and white truffle. Oh, and the bun was covered in gold leaf, naturally. Jan de Veen also put a lot of sweat equity into building his expensive entree, as it took him five months to create the recipe and almost nine hours to actually put together what he fittingly dubbed "The Golden Boy," per the outlet. The burger is currently pending confirmation of its status as the most expensive burger in the world from the Official World Record Association. The record is currently held by a $4,971 burger sold in Oregon in 2011.

If you're wondering who in the world has that kind of cash on hand, and a hankering that serious for a burger that cost that much, the answer is Rober Wilemse, chairman of the Royal Dutch Food and Beverage Association and the only person who can say they paid more than $5,000 for a burger. At least until the next world's most expensive burger comes along.

"The ingredients complement each other very well and the flavors are intense," he said of the Golden Boy. "Even though this burger is extremely costly, you should still use your hands because that is the only way to eat a burger. Since the bun is covered in gold leaf, your fingers will be golden by the time you finish."

Jan de Veen is open to creating other overpriced foods—for charity, of course. Those with ideas can DM his restaurant on Instagram. You might just have a hand in creating the next world-record-holding entree. And if you're craving a burger, but don't have that much money to burn, check out our list of the best burgers in America.