This Is Officially the Most Expensive Chicken Nugget in the World

One of the great things about chicken nuggets is that, generally, they are one of the most affordable items on any menu. It's a go-to for anyone who wants something savory, crispy, and protein-packed. But one chicken nugget broke the expectation of being an affordable staple when it was sold at auction for $99,997.

Yes, you read that right. According to Guinness World Records, an eBay user named "polinza" sold a single chicken nugget for just under $100,000. If you're guessing the chicken nugget was so valuable because it was made from something other than chicken or prepared by a world-famous chef, you'd be wrong. It was simply a McDonald's chicken nugget.

It was so valuable for two possible reasons. Either it was part of the exclusive BTS McDonald's meal or because it closely resembled a crewmate from the video game Among Us. While both BTS and Among Us are incredibly popular cultural touchstones, it even surprises me that a chicken nugget related to either could be viewed as so valuable.

You can learn more about this very costly chicken nugget in the new Guinness World Records 2023 book, which is on sale now. I will personally still be getting my chicken nuggets the old-fashioned way, from the value menu.