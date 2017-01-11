The World's Most Expensive Chips Come in a Five-Pack and Cost More Than $10 a Chip

The price tag isn't just because being expensive makes them seem fancy. The chips, intended to be paired with St. Erik's India Pale Ale, feature rare Nordic ingredients and each chip is handmade with a recipe crafted by the Swedish National Culinary Team and chef Pi Le. The ingredient list includes matsutake mushrooms, truffled seaweed, India Pale Ale wort, crown dill, Leksand onion, and Ammärnas-region almond potatoes.

Each of the ingredients is in scarce supply. For the average chip muncher, the extra special ingredients might not cancel out the dearth of chips in the package.

The Leksand onion is only grown in the Swedish town of Leksand. They're famous for, no matter the weather, being planted May 18 and harvested Aug. 10. Always. Those potatoes? They're grown on a "steep, stony slope in a south-facing location," because south-facing potatoes are obviously superior to those omnidirectional potatoes you buy at the grocery story, peasant. (There is a reason south-facing gardens are useful.)