The Most Commonly Mispronounced Tourist Destinations in the World

Traveling and coming across new languages and cultures is surely great, but you know what isn't? Asking for directions to a popular landmark in a foreign country and realizing you don't really know how to correctly pronounce its name.

But don't worry—you are not the only one to have encountered this issue before, and neither am I. Apparently, it's a pretty common problem to face, and to help out the next anxious traveler, travel platform HawaiianIslands.com decided to look at the data and come up with the ultimate list of the most mispronounced tourist destinations.

To come up with the ranking, the site first put together a seed list of the most popular tourist attractions in every country and US state. Then, using Forvo, an online dictionary that helps users learn how to correctly pronounce words, the company looked at how many times each attraction on the list had been searched, and proceeded to rank them on that parameter.

Paris' Champs Elysées took first prize. The French landmark had 223,000 people look up how to correctly say its name on Forvo (it's pronounced shohnz·eh·lee·zeh, by the way), which made it the most mispronounced tourist hotspot in the world. It isn't surprising, though—the iconic street in Paris is one of the most visited places in the world, counting around 300,000 visitors everyday.

The silver medal went to Casa Batlló in Barcelona, Spain. According to Forvo's library, 128,000 people checked how to correctly say the name of the iconic Antoni Gaudí-designed house. The next time you're in Barcelona and want to visit it, make sure to ask locals for directions to caza·bad·yo.

Take a look at the complete ranking of the most mispronounced tourist attractions below: