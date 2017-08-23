The World's Spiciest Instant Ramen Will Melt Your Damn Face Off

If a casual scroll through the relevant hashtags can confirm anything, it's that the ramen-devouring masses of social media seem to agree on one thing: Samyang Hek's Nuclear Hot Chicken Ramen is one of the spiciest foods in the world, and certainly the spiciest instant ramen, if its packaging and The Ramen Rater are to be believed. It claims to clock in at 8,706 Scoville units, which appears to be hotter than any other instant ramen on the market.
"There is no doubt in my mind that there’s nothing hotter than this one out there," The Ramen Rater wrote of the food earlier this year, so it logically follows that the internet masses have created an eating challenge around it. It comes in packages that look like this:
Whether they're uploading their experiences to YouTube or Instagram, bold foodies everywhere are throwing caution and their colons to the wind to try the Fire Noodle Challenge. It's no surprise that this exists, it's just one of many spicy food challenges some of us choose to inflict upon our bodies. Nothing wrong with that, even if it hurts...
...Or turns friends into mortal culinary enemies...
...Or possibly destroys relationships...
So after all that, do you think you can hack it? If so, Samyang Hek's Nuclear Hot Chicken Ramen is available on Amazon and elsewhere. But in the wise words of Samuel L. Jackson's character Mr. Arnold from Jurassic Park, "Hold onto your butts." Or buttholes, in this case.
Feast your eyes on more of these challenge videos below.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.