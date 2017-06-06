This Incredible, Worldwide Drone Footage Will Fuel Your Wanderlust

If you're looking for calming, diverse landscapes illuminated by the sunrise, set aside the next 6 minutes of your life to watch this video.
Capturing more than 49,000 miles and spanning 12 countries, the drone video AirTime, by Christian Grewe, features aerial, picturesque locales and emotion-evoking music, spanning from South Asia to the USA. In it, you'll see stunning beaches, temples, cityscapes, and mountain ranges that'll have you searching frantically for your passport... and then remembering you're still at work.
The full list of destinations includes:
Hamburg
Berlin
Frankfurt
Neuschwanstein
Rothenburg
Lüneburger Heide
Amsterdam
Lake Garda
Crete
Maui
Vancouver
Hong Kong
Tokyo
Dubai
Halong Bay
Chaungtha & Bagan
Cape Town
Table Mountain & Lions Head
The video pairs well with wanderlust, and possibly red wine. Check it out:
AIRTime from Christian Grewe on Vimeo.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and is lusting after travel and red wine. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.