These Are the US Airports Flyers Love and Loathe Most

You've seen which airports are too damn expensive, and you know which ones have painfully slow security lines. But how does your airport compare to others? Which ones should you try to avoid if you're able?
JD Power's 2017 North America Airport Satisfaction Study is out, and it highlights which airports are making headway and which are a Bosch-ian nightmare. (Looking at you, LaGuardia). To be fair, LaGuardia's bad reputation is earned, but the other New York-area airports are getting away with pointing the finger at the airport in Queens. Of the survey's ranked airports, all three New York City airports -- LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark -- are in the group with the lowest rating in the nation.
JD Power surveyed 34,000 people who had recently flown, then ranked the airports based on the following criteria, in order of importance: terminal facilities, airport accessibility, security check, baggage claim, check-in/baggage check, and food/beverage/retail.
One surprise, after a run of high-profile airline fiascos, is airport satisfaction is at an all-time high for the second year in a row. One area of significant improvement was security checks, despite many airports dealing with a record-setting numbers of travelers. "Capacity has become a huge challenge for North American airports, with many reporting 100% of available parking spots being filled and large airports, such as Orlando International, setting passenger volume records each month for more than three years straight," says JD Power travel practice lead Michael Taylor.
Of the airports in the mega category, only Orlando International earned a five-star rating. But among large and medium-sized airports, there were a few more five-star hubs, including John Wayne Airport (Santa Ana, CA); Tampa International Airport, Dallas Love Field Airport, Nashville International Airport, Portland International Airport, Sacramento International Airport, Indianapolis International Airport, and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
At the other end of the spectrum, a handful of airports -- including some in all three size brackets -- joined the three New York City-area airports in the dumpster with the study's lowest rating of two stars. Those include O'Hare International Airport (Chicago), Los Angeles International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Eppley Airfield (Omaha), San Antonio International Airport, Kahului Airport (Maui), Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, and Bradley International Airport (Windsor Locks, CT).
Most travelers don't have much choice in the airport they're flying out of. You live where you live. At least you know now whether to count yourself lucky or if you've earned the hour of complaining you'll dole out to friends when you return from your next trip.
