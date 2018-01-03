Pilots Reveal Which Airports They Hate The Most

Lots of lists and rankings exist to rate airports from a passenger's perspective, from ranking them based on price and design, to the likelihood that you'll be stuck with a delay, to assigning them overall satisfaction ratings. But what do the pilots think? They're jetting in and out of airports far more frequently than the average traveler, and thus uniquely suited to judge them.
Fortunately, a recent Reddit post provided some fascinating insight, when several pilots responded to the question: What is your least favorite airport? The candid feedback revealed quite a bit about a number of popular and lesser known airports around the world, and confirmed a few suspicions about what many consider to be the worst airport in America.
Here's a taste of what they had to say.
Taking off and landing in Charleston, West Virginia sounds... terrifying.
Evidently, Toronto's Pearson Airport is very delicate.
What gives, Charlotte?
Many aren't too charmed by LAX.
New York City's LaGuardia bore the brunt of the criticism, surprising exactly zero people who've had the displeasure of departing from or arriving there.
And one particularly aggrieved pilot chimed in to roast a whole slew of major airports in North America. Frankly, he's right to be mad at Detroit for closing the Taco Bell in Terminal A.
To see what other hubs pilots aren't too pleased to visit, check out the full Reddit thread.
