Pilots Reveal Which Airports They Hate The Most

Published On 01/03/2018
laguardia airport
Laguardia Airport, NYC | Shutterstock/Sorbis

Lots of lists and rankings exist to rate airports from a passenger's perspective, from ranking them based on price and design, to the likelihood that you'll be stuck with a delay, to assigning them overall satisfaction ratings. But what do the pilots think? They're jetting in and out of airports far more frequently than the average traveler, and thus uniquely suited to judge them.

Fortunately, a recent Reddit post provided some fascinating insight, when several pilots responded to the question: What is your least favorite airport? The candid feedback revealed quite a bit about a number of popular and lesser known airports around the world, and confirmed a few suspicions about what many consider to be the worst airport in America. 

Here's a taste of what they had to say.

Taking off and landing in Charleston, West Virginia sounds... terrifying.

Comment from discussion Pilots, what is your least favorite airport?.

Evidently, Toronto's Pearson Airport is very delicate.

Comment from discussion Pilots, what is your least favorite airport?.

What gives, Charlotte?

Comment from discussion Pilots, what is your least favorite airport?.

Many aren't too charmed by LAX.

Comment from discussion Pilots, what is your least favorite airport?.
Comment from discussion Pilots, what is your least favorite airport?.
Comment from discussion Pilots, what is your least favorite airport?.

New York City's LaGuardia bore the brunt of the criticism, surprising exactly zero people who've had the displeasure of departing from or arriving there.

Comment from discussion Pilots, what is your least favorite airport?.
Comment from discussion Pilots, what is your least favorite airport?.
Comment from discussion Pilots, what is your least favorite airport?.
Comment from discussion Pilots, what is your least favorite airport?.

And one particularly aggrieved pilot chimed in to roast a whole slew of major airports in North America. Frankly, he's right to be mad at Detroit for closing the Taco Bell in Terminal A.

Comment from discussion Pilots, what is your least favorite airport?.

To see what other hubs pilots aren't too pleased to visit, check out the full Reddit thread.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Follow him @jwmcgauley.

