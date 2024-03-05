The Worst Airports for Spring Break Travel, Ranked
You’re most likely to encounter delays and cancellations at these airports.
Spring break is here for those lucky enough to have one week off sometime in March or and April. With those precious days free of commitments from jobs or classes, many are venturing out for warmer weather or new horizons.
Even if you have a packed itinerary full of blissful adventures, you still have to be mindful of travel plans. If you're flying, you can reduce your likelihood of experiencing a delay or cancellation by avoiding the airports that end up seeing the most of both during this season. A new report from aGamble analyzed spring break flight departure data from the 50 busiest airports in the US from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
Here are the top five worst airports for spring break travel, including the percentage of delayed or canceled flights between March and April 2023.
1. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International: 39.5% canceled or delayed
2. Las Vegas - Harry Reid International: 32.9%%
3. Orlando - Orlando International - 32.6%
4. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall - 32.5%
5. Chicago - Chicago Midway International: 30.4%
If you plan on traveling to any of these destinations for spring break—which wouldn’t be surprising, considering they are some of the most popular destinations in the country for such a thing—give yourself some extra time or build in some cushion. Make sure you’ve got flexible check-in times at your accommodations, prepare for last minute changes, and check in with the Department of Transportation’s passenger rights dashboard if you run into any trouble.
