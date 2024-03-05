The Worst Airports for Spring Break Travel, Ranked

Spring break is here for those lucky enough to have one week off sometime in March or and April. With those precious days free of commitments from jobs or classes, many are venturing out for warmer weather or new horizons.

Even if you have a packed itinerary full of blissful adventures, you still have to be mindful of travel plans. If you're flying, you can reduce your likelihood of experiencing a delay or cancellation by avoiding the airports that end up seeing the most of both during this season. A new report from aGamble analyzed spring break flight departure data from the 50 busiest airports in the US from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Here are the top five worst airports for spring break travel, including the percentage of delayed or canceled flights between March and April 2023.

1. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International: 39.5% canceled or delayed

2. Las Vegas - Harry Reid International: 32.9%%

3. Orlando - Orlando International - 32.6%

4. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall - 32.5%

5. Chicago - Chicago Midway International: 30.4%