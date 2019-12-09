Here Are the Worst States for Millennials Right Now

The term "generativity" is defined by psychologist Erik Erikson as "a need to nurture and guide younger people and contribute to the next generation." Erikson claimed that humans in their later years either experience generativity or "stagnation," meaning Auntie Deborah the Unhappy Tax Collector's criticism of your millennial desire for meaning is more about her own developmental deficits than about the way you live your life. So don't listen to 'em, hun.
The Boomers are not OK, and all we can do is OK Boomer. But while dismissing a Boomer helps you feel better about their life choices, it doesn't make living much cheaper. The cost of school tuition alone can keep you from the white picket fence of your daddy's dreams, especially in states where the odds seem totally stacked against millennials. Thankfully, there are ways to discover which states will screw you over more than other's, and the website Zippia.com just did it for you, by ranking each state and Washington, DC in four categories -- millennial unemployment rate, average student loan debt, millennial homeownership, and percent of millennials living in poverty -- and averaging all four categories together.
You can find the full ranking and report on Zippia's website. Here's are some highlights from what they found:
The 10 Worst States For Millennials
1. District of Columbia
2. Georgia
3. New York
4. Florida
5. North Carolina
6. California
7. South Carolina
8. Alabama
9. Louisiana
10. Mississippi
You'll notice that the South dominates the list, earning seven out of the 10 slots. That's certainly a big womp-womp, but note that DC, for example, had the highest average student loan debt by far ($60,039). The South's main issues are the number of its millennials living below the poverty line, and the lack of jobs available to bring their wages up.
Utah ranked lowest in the list, and ranked No. 2 in a list of the happiest states in the U.S, so that's our Thrillist pick for where you should settle down and begin your journey towards generativity, or begin reading and sharing articles about how Gen Z is wanderlusting themselves into a financial crisis.
