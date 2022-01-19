These Are the Worst States for Driving Right Now
You may hate your commute, but WalletHub will let you know if it could be a whole lot worse.
Not everyone can take part in the world's shortest commute by working from home. As much as remote work has been a hot topic throughout the pandemic, long, frustrating commutes still exist pretty much everywhere.
The personal finance site WalletHub has released its annual "Best & Worst States to Drive In" report so you can determine if your commute could be worse or if you're correct in thinking your morning traffic is the absolute worst. The report compares all 50 states (and not Puerto Rico) in 31 metrics ranging from road quality to rush-hour traffic congestion, average gas prices to insurance costs.
Of course, a state is a big place. Gas prices might be somewhat uniform across a state, but there's a big difference between the congestion in Houston versus rural West Texas or New York City versus Lake Placid. So, take it with a grain of salt.
Here are the ten best and ten worst states for drivers in 2022.
Best States for Driving
10. Indiana
9. Illinois
8. Tennessee
7. Wisconsin
6. Georgia
5. Texas
4. North Carolina
3. Kansas
2. Oklahoma
1. Iowa
Worst States for Driving
41. Wyoming
42. Missouri
43. Michigan
44. Colorado
45. Washington
46. Maryland
47. California
48. Delaware
49. Rhode Island
50. Hawaii
WalletHub shared insights to contextualize a few of the placements. For instance, West Virginia has the lowest shares of rush-hour traffic congestion. Its congestion is 14.5 times lower than the worst state in the US, California.
One of the more relatable data points highlights the lowest average gas price. That honor goes to Oklahoma at $2.98 per gallon. That's a fair deal lower than California at the other end of the spectrum at $4.71 per gallon. Another stat car owners can commiserate over shows that Maine has the lowest average car insurance rate at $858, according to WalletHub. That is much, much more reasonable than Louisiana's rate at $2,839.
Other categories used in the ranking included car thefts per 1,000 residents. Vermont was the lowest there, and Colorado was the highest. Now you can hop on the group text to brag about what a nightmare your commute is compared to all your friends. You've earned it.