These Are the Worst States for Driving Right Now

Not everyone can take part in the world's shortest commute by working from home. As much as remote work has been a hot topic throughout the pandemic, long, frustrating commutes still exist pretty much everywhere.

The personal finance site WalletHub has released its annual "Best & Worst States to Drive In" report so you can determine if your commute could be worse or if you're correct in thinking your morning traffic is the absolute worst. The report compares all 50 states (and not Puerto Rico) in 31 metrics ranging from road quality to rush-hour traffic congestion, average gas prices to insurance costs.

Of course, a state is a big place. Gas prices might be somewhat uniform across a state, but there's a big difference between the congestion in Houston versus rural West Texas or New York City versus Lake Placid. So, take it with a grain of salt.

Here are the ten best and ten worst states for drivers in 2022.