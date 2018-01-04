People Are Sharing Their Worst Travel Screw Ups And They're Hilarious

It happens. You miss your train from Venice to Paris and don't speak a word of Italian. You get so engrossed in the journey you're reading about that you miss your bus stop. You miss your flight because you rolled the dice on oysters at the airport and spent boarding call tied to the only airport seat lower than economy class.
Thankfully, Jon Bois, creative director at SB Nation, was traveling on January 2 and asked people to share their worst travel mishaps. The stories shared on Twitter are wonderfully cathartic for anyone who has dropped their spouse off at the airport 15 minutes before a flight because they badly misjudged traffic in an unfamiliar city. (Ahem.)
Below are wonderfully miscalculated, puke-drenched travel stories that might even make Peter and Kate McCallister feel a little better about their own mishaps.
The lesson here is... it's... Next time you're on a layover in LaGuardia standing in front of a restaurant that only serves bologna slices and raw cuttlefish, be glad you aren't a day late to your own birthday party. That, apparently, is a thing that could happen to a person.
