The Worst Airports in America, According to Reddit

"Worst American Airport you've traveled through?" reads the original post. Underneath, the poster gives their own personal take. "My answer will always be Charlotte, just such an ill-planned airport."

The best way to optimize your travel, of course, is knowing which airports to avoid if at all possible. Luckily for all of us, one Reddit user did us all the favor, and started a Reddit thread on the subreddit r/Travel asking people to share their takes on the worst airports in the US.

If you also enjoy traveling, we can all agree on one thing. There's nothing more stressful, annoying, and anxiety-inducing than a bad airport. Whether it's because it is poorly engineered or because it is poorly serviced and maintained, it doesn't matter. A bad airport can truly ruin the beginning or the end of your trip.

Taking a look at the top comments, though, Charlotte isn't considered the top pick by many, though it still seems to be up there in the top three. The absolute winner is the airport in Orlando, Florida, which has been described in the comments as "the absolute worst."

The most liked comment in the thread, flaunting more than 2,000 upvotes (likes on Reddit) points out that it is Orlando's security that takes the cake for being the most terrible airport experience ever.

"The security line at Orlando is definitely the most amusing and baffling experience," reads the comment. "40 families ahead of you with exhausted screaming kids—none of whom have ever flown on an airplane before apparently. Once there was a family with 5 kids ahead of me who forgot to remove 9 different electronic devices from their bags... each of which were found and then removed individually."

If so many people were agreeing with the comment, it is likely for one big Orlando factor. The city is home to the famous Walt Disney World, which is a major attraction site for families with kids.

Another top comment (earning roughly 1,900 upvotes) reiterates the problem related to the apparently chaotic presence of a large number of children at the Orlando Airport, and adds that service, particularly in the airport's restaurants, is lacking both in terms of availability and actual table service itself.

"Went to the Mexican restaurant and asked for either a table just for myself or a seat at the bar," reads the comment. "The server was baffled, as if he's never heard this request before. Comes back and asked if he could seat me WITH ANOTHER PARTY AT THEIR TABLE. I left. The only other place with food was a market with expired tuna sandwiches. Orlando is the 9th layer of hell."

Orlando International Airport, however, wasn't the only one to get all the hate. The second most hated airport in the US, according to the thread, seems to be LaGuardia—or better, used to be LaGuardia, since users were all keen to point out that they were referring to its pre-reconstruction era.

"LaGuardia before the recent remodel," said one user. "It was just ghastly." One Redditor vehemently agreed. "Pre-remodel LaGuardia was horrid," they said. "The ceilings were literally falling off. Now it's actually one of the nicer major US airports!"

While it wasn't the top pick for the worst airport in the US, the original poster's opinion was shared by many other Reddit users, too. Winning roughly 1,200 upvotes, one user took the time to discredit Charlotte's airport as well, making a joke about its impracticability. "Ha ha! I've decided the 'traveler's olympics' must include the Charlotte dash," they said. "That involves jogging on the moving walkways, dodging people who stand 2 abreast, etc."

These are just a few of the airports that the internet is not particularly fond of, but we can assure you there are many more—and if you know which ones they are, you can try and avoid them. If you want to read more comments outlining the worst airports in the US according to Reddit users, you can find them right here.