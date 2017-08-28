You Can Fly to 8 European Cities for $69 Right Now

With peak summer flying season about to wind down, you can probably expect to see even more cheap flights to prized destinations popping up in the coming weeks. That's no different even when it comes to budget airlines like WOW Air. The Iceland-based carrier's latest announcement touts a new deal: $69 one-way flights to European cities like Dublin, London, Paris -- departing from six different American airports.
The deal will only last for a limited time and is only good for specific flights that depart from Boston, Washington DC, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Miami between September and November 2017. They are all available now on WOW Air's website and will get you -- via Reykjavik, Iceland -- to the following destinations: Paris, Brussels, Stockholm, Dublin, Berlin, London, Copenhagen, and Edinburgh. All of them are great cities to tackle in a weekend, if not longer, but go fast, as there's a limited number of tickets going for this price, as well as a cap on the amount of WOW Air flights departing for Europe every week.
Nonetheless, the deals are there. After a bit of digging WOW Air's site, as of publication, we've found $69 flights from Los Angeles to Edinburgh, Pittsburgh to London, and Washington, DC to Brussels, but you'll have to move fast. WOW Air's site indicates whether there are only a few seats remaining at a given price on any of its flights, so you can bet other would-be travelers are seeing the same ones go and are racing to book too.
As we've mentioned before, of course, WOW Air is a budget airline and this is a cheap flight deal unlike any other. It comes with fine print and the understanding that you get what you pay for. As far as all the other low-cost airlines go, WOW Air's legroom is pretty good, and its fleet of passenger planes is among the newest in the world. At the same, you have to pay for stuff like a cup of water or a bag of peanuts. Always make sure to do your homework before booking a cheap getaway.
