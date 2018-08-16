This Airline Has $129 Flights to 11 European Cities From Over a Dozen U.S. Airports

If you've been itching to ditch the country for a bit and find yourself with a small stockpile of PTO burning a hole in your figurative vacation pocket, then now may be a good time to consider briefly fleeing to Europe. That's because a popular budget airlines is offering super cheap flights to 11 destinations across the pond from a bunch of US cities for just $129.
Right now, WOW Air is running a new sale on flights to 11 European destinations in eight different countries from every American airport it flies out of, with one-way fares as low as $129. And depending on your schedule, you can likely find a window to free up some time to get away, since the deeply discounted fares are good for discounted flights between September and December of this year.
As for where WOW will fly you for cheap, these are the cities you can fly from and to for just $129 (as of this writing):
Departure cities
- Boston
- Cincinnati
- Cleveland
- Dallas-Fort Worth
- Washington, DC
- New York
- Chicago
- Detroit
- Los Angeles
- St. Louis
- San Francisco
- Pittsburgh
Destination cities
- Brussels, Belgium
- Paris, France
- Frankfurt, Germany
- Düsseldorf, Germany
- Dublin, Ireland
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- London, England
- Stockholm, Switzerland
- Milan, Italy
- Lyon, France
- Barcelona, Spain
To get in on the deal, head over to the WOW Air site and peruse your options. But you'd be wise to do so quickly, since the across-the-board $129 one-way flight offer is limited to 5,000 seats and will be gone once enough people book them. It's also worth noting that while the outbound flights are crazy-cheap, many of the return flight options are significantly more expensive. Then again, you don't necessarily have to fly back on WOW.
Of course, as with most budget airline sales like this, there are some restrictions and fine print to consider before you pull the trigger and book anything. For instance, these deals are good for WOW "Basic" fares, which don't let you pick your seat and only allow you to bring a personal item. If, like most people, you plan to bring more than a backpack or purse abroad, you're going to have to pay an additional baggage fee for any carry-on or checked luggage (which varies depending on your route). Also, every WOW Air flight has a stopover in Reykjavic, so unless your final destination is Iceland, you won't be flying non-stop. That said, a brief layover and packing restriction are more than worth scoring a trip across the Atlantic for under $150.
And just in case you need any more arm-twisting to take advantage of a bargain European excursion, you're welcome.
