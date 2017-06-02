Hurry, $55 Flights to Europe Are on Sale Right Now

If you've been holding out until the last minute to book your summer vacation, your procrastination may have paid off big time, especially if you were hoping to jaunt overseas. That's because WOW Air's latest flash sale is offering outrageously cheap $55 flights to 11 European cities. This is not a drill.
To celebrate its fifth anniversary, the Iceland-based discount carrier announced it's offering a number of one-way flights this summer from three major US cities to nearly a dozen popular European destinations for just $55, for a limited time. The heavily discounted tickets are only available on flights departing Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Miami, and you'll need to be free to up and go later this month, as the deal only applies to travel between June 11th and June 28th.
Specifically, this applies to flights from LA and SF to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, London, and Berlin. From Miami, you can score the discount on flights to Bristol, Brussels, Dublin, Edinburgh, Dusseldorf, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, and Cork. However, there is a catch. The deal only applies to flights to Europe, and not the return trip. That means you'll be on the hook for a regular price one-way ticket home, which will, on average, set you back anywhere between $350 and $500 this time of year. Still, you'll still end up saving a significant amount of cash for such a last-minute jaunt, relative to normal ticket prices this time of year.
If you can't coordinate a departure from one of these three cities, WOW Air is also offering some decently discounted fares on flights abroad from places like New York, Pittsburgh, Boston, and Washington, DC. And if you can't swing a vacation on such short-notice, don't sweat it. Odds are you'll be able to book an affordable getaway for later in the season, since US flights to many cities in Europe are remarkably cheap this year.
