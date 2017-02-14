There's a Flash Sale With $260 Roundtrip Tickets to Europe

Maybe you didn't get what you hoped for on Valentine's Day. Maybe you didn't have anyone to not get you what you hoped for on Valentine's Day. Either way, it's probably time to treat yourself.

WOW Air has a Valentine's Day flash sale with very affordable prices heading to Europe from many locations in the U.S. Flights can be found as cheap as $260 roundtrip. WOW is advertising the flashier headline of one-way tickets for $69.99, but if you're like most people, you'll want to go home after your vacation. After a little digging, you can find trips at that $260 price and that's even on trips from the U.S. west coast to Europe (San Francisco to Copenhagen is $269).