Flights to Iceland in the Spring Are Just $99 Right Now

With winter wrapping up, you have no excuse to hibernate any longer. Plus WOW Air, an Icelandic low-cost airline, is celebrating the start of its new service at JFK airport on April 27 with super-cheap flights across the pond, so once you climb out of your cave, you can climb right onto an international flight.
One-way fairs from JFK to Iceland, for instance, can be had for a mere $99. Iceland is freakishly beautiful, so that's a steal for a trip to Reykjavík, the country's capital and largest city. Consider attempting to stomach fermented shark while you're there.
If your craving a classic Euro trip, you'll be glad to know that flights to London, Paris, and Amsterdam are just $149 on the right days. And if you're willing to fly out of Newark Airport, you can also get to Berlin, Paris, and Amsterdam for $149.
All of these flights depart from April through June. Head over to WOW's list of best fares to find the best times to fly to these and other locations
“We are excited by the success of our Newark Liberty International Airport partnership and are looking forward to offering New Yorkers more flight options with John F. Kennedy International Airport,” Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air, said when WOW's arrival at JFK was first announced. “As always, our goal is to make travel more affordable and accessible providing high-value to those looking to expand their horizons through traveling the world.”
Just remember that since this is a low-cost carrier, you'll have to watch out for fees for amenities like extra baggage, booking over the phone, onboard meals, and seat assignment.
But honestly, for $99 it'd be worth it even if they didn't give you a seat and only served fermented shark.
