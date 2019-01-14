Get $49 Flights to Europe Right Now With This Airline’s Huge New Sale

It's one thing to usher in a new year by promising yourself you'll travel more, but much like hitting the gym more and eating better, it's a resolution that can easily fall by the wayside a few weeks into January. Fortunately, at least one airline is making it incredibly tough not to want to take a big trip right now, because WOW Air is offering crazy cheap flights to several European cities at the moment for as little as $49.
The Iceland-based discount carrier just announced one of its most incredible sales of all time, featuring flights from a handful of US cities to popular spots in Europe for just $49, one way. Specifically, there are flights up for grabs from Boston, Detroit, New York, and Washington, DC to London, Dublin, Brussels, Frankfurt, and Reykjavik between January and March of this year for under 50 bucks.
It's cool, we'll wait here while you clear your schedule.
Lovers Are Making the Pilgrimage to Kiss In This Hidden Alleyway
The sale, which runs from now through January 18 (or while seats last), may be your best bet to travel abroad on a serious budget this year. The return flights for many of these routes aren't as rock-bottom cheap as $49, but when you consider the total round-trip costs, you're still getting a spectacular deal. You can scope out all the offers on the WOW sale page, but here are some of the best round-trip offers we saw.
- Boston to Brussels (roundtrip) for $198.99
- Boston to Dublin (roundtrip) for $198.99
- New York to Frankfurt (roundtrip) for $238.99
- New York to London (roundtrip) for $238.99
- Detroit to Dublin (roundtrip) for $198.99
- Detroit to Reykjavik (roundtrip) for $168.99
- Washington, DC to Brussels (roundtrip) for $228.99
- Washington, DC to Frankfurt (roundtrip) for $268.99
Of course, since WOW is a budget carrier, there's a bit of extra fine print to consider. All of these flights have a layover in Reykjavik, so unless that's your final destination, you won't find any direct routes. Also, the crazy-cheap $49 price only applies to the WOW basic fare, which only allows you to bring a personal item (you'll have to pay a bit more if you want to bring a carry-on, check a bag, or get a seat with more legroom). But frankly, even if you do end up forking over a bit more to bring a bag, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more affordable transatlantic trip this year.
Then again, if you'd prefer to head west instead, you may soon be able to score a pretty cheap ticket to Hawaii too.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.